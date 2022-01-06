Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Truist

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective raised by Truist from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.46.

Shares of CI opened at $236.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $3,118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $313,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 135,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

