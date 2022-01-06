Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Cut by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cintas by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 665.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,734 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $9.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.90. 6,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

