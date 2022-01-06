Citigroup Initiates Coverage on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.25 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADT. TheStreet raised ADT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.12. ADT has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -29.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 128.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at $461,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 9.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,031 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.