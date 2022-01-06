Citigroup Raises Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $46.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.
Shares of SMPL stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13.
In other Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
