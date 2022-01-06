Citigroup Raises Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $46.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.