City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, an increase of 185.0% from the November 30th total of 177,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

City Office REIT stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 470,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,728. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $926.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in City Office REIT by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,066,000 after acquiring an additional 112,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

