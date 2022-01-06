Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.88

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and traded as low as $19.21. Civeo shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 32,918 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $280.01 million, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 3.54.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $119,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 108,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Civeo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

