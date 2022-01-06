Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $25.00 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $375.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

