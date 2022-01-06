ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

WIRE opened at $136.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

