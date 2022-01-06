ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PS Business Parks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at $341,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,156,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $185.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $189.23.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

