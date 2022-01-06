ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after buying an additional 1,073,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 376.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 777,477 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 185.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $50.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

