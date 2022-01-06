ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

