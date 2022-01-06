ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Community Health Systems worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $638,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

