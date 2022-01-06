ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

INDA opened at $46.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29.

