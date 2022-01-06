Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Update

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, an increase of 283.9% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Class Acceleration stock remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Class Acceleration has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

