Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of CLNE opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

