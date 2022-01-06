ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,999,999.30 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 1,538,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CLRO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 million, a PE ratio of 125.13 and a beta of 1.20. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 0.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.93% of ClearOne as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

