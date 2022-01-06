Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist increased their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.51. 43,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,535,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of -151.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day moving average of $140.74. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total value of $1,933,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,240 shares of company stock worth $130,100,696 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 169.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 44.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 12.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

