Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Down 79.6% in December

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GLV stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 152,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,432. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $12.41.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.0967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
