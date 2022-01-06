CM Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Health Group by 694.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of NYSE BHG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. 9,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,612. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.74.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

