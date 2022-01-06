CM Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of AMCON Distributing worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.00. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318. The company has a market cap of $113.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.69. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $88.24 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $450.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.63%.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

