CM Management LLC Grows Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

CM Management LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,687. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $227.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $76,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

