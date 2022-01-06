CM Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Arko comprises about 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Arko worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arko by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arko by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arko by 62.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 856,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arko by 1,904.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 910,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arko by 26.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43. Arko Corp. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

