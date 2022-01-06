CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Up 3.8%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 82,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 141,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68. The company has a market cap of C$14.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11.

CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

