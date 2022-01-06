CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Lowered to $22.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

CNHI stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Amundi bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,061,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,534,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,733,004,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after buying an additional 3,446,211 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

