Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 23,814.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,373,000 after acquiring an additional 152,392 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,660.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 115,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 208.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

