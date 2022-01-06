Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) fell 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.61. 20,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 604,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $2,535,700. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 1.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Codexis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Codexis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,362,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

