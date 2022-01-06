Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Gap Down to $72.00

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.00, but opened at $68.61. Cogent Communications shares last traded at $68.63, with a volume of 18 shares traded.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.94 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 664.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

