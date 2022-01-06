Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Up 103.2% in December

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 241,813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 588,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 293,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter.

RNP traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,637. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

