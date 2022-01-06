Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.85.
Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $234.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.19 and its 200-day moving average is $266.28.
In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $342,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648,739 shares of company stock valued at $204,160,783 in the last quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
