Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $234.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.19 and its 200-day moving average is $266.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $342,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648,739 shares of company stock valued at $204,160,783 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

