Coldstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $220,401.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00069135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.48 or 0.07827904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00075839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.48 or 0.99772421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

