Columbus McKinnon Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.38 per share for the year.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

