Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

CMCO stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

