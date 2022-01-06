Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,553 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.3% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

