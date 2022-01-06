Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after buying an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,800,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

