Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.02% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

