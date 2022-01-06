Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in Kohl’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,623,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

NYSE:KSS opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.