Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Amundi acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,460 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.