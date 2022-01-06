Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Issue — Dividend of $0.24

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2433 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.83. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

