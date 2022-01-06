Comparing Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 17.92% 11.56% 1.34% BayCom 21.36% 7.79% 0.86%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Bancorp Montana and BayCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 N/A BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and BayCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $98.72 million 1.58 $21.21 million $2.66 8.65 BayCom $95.97 million 2.15 $13.73 million $1.79 10.80

Eagle Bancorp Montana has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BayCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of BayCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Montana beats BayCom on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.