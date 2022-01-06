Comparing Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMTD International and Senmiao Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $144.26 million 5.48 $136.63 million N/A N/A Senmiao Technology $6.16 million 3.71 -$10.36 million ($0.25) -1.48

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AMTD International and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A Senmiao Technology -144.39% -1,608.66% -57.63%

Risk and Volatility

AMTD International has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMTD International beats Senmiao Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

