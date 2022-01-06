Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the November 30th total of 385,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,005,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

CMPGY opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

