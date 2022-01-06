Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CDOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of CDOR remained flat at $$7.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.40. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 48.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $7.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

