Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 8,375 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,180 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.14% of R1 RCM worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 601,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 616,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,982 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $53,842,000 after purchasing an additional 415,156 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.