Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

NYSE UPS opened at $214.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

