Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $7.67 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $789.10 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 166.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $810.15 and a 200-day moving average of $815.76.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

