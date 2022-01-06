Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $9.46 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 29.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.89.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $643.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $590.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.77. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

