Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

