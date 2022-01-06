Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,937,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 169.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

CWEN stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 453.33%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

