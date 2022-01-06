ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of COP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $76.86. 198,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,454. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

