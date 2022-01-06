Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Down to $29.72

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $28.16. Construction Partners shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 383 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $2,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

